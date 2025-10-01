What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MSBI FY2026 Earnings?

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $17.14 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2,114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is -166.23%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

