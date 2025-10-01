Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

