Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Aritzia Earnings

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Aritzia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATZ. Truist Financial set a C$85.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.70.

ATZ stock opened at C$84.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$36.51 and a 12-month high of C$90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Insiders have sold 94,200 shares of company stock worth $7,000,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

