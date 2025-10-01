UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

