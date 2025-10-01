Q3 Earnings Forecast for BXSL Issued By B. Riley

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXSL. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.41.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%.The business had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 54.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.45%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.