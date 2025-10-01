Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.5%

HLF opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

