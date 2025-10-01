DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for M&T Bank Q3 Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $18.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3%

M&T Bank stock opened at $197.72 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,039,000 after acquiring an additional 468,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

