DA Davidson Predicts Weaker Earnings for Titan International

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,220,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 92.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,459,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700,467 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 27.3% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 838,902 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

