Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BWB FY2025 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.60 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $483.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,214,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,919.61. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $149,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 192,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,040.95. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,238. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 101,628 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

