FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Ur-Energy Issued By B. Riley

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

TSE:URE opened at C$2.46 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$897.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

