Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Hub Cyber Security Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Hub Cyber Security stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Hub Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Hub Cyber Security alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hub Cyber Security stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Hub Cyber Security as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.