What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for GRRR Q3 Earnings?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a report released on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gorilla Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRRR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.