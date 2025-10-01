Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $28,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $836,929.10. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,839. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $1,139,601. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11,281.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16,036.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

