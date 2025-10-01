DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for SSD Q3 Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $167.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

