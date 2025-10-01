Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for MNPR Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

MNPR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $81.67 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,880. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,733 shares of company stock valued at $36,700,227 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

