ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.71 on Friday. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

