FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Lifted by Scotiabank

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.