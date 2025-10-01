QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

QMMM Stock Performance

QMMM stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. QMMM has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $303.00.

Get QMMM alerts:

QMMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

Receive News & Ratings for QMMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.