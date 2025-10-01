National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

