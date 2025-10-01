FY2025 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Lowered by William Blair

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

