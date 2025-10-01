FY2025 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Lowered by William Blair

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
