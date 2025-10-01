What is Edison Inv. Res’ Estimate for WPM Q3 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $112.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

