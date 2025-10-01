Q4 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. National Bankshares lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air Canada Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.95. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.