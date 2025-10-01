Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adobe FY2025 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the software company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.81. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.68 and its 200 day moving average is $373.21. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.