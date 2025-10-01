FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Issued By Scotiabank

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $195.81 on Monday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $4,317,073.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,286,291.04. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,073 shares of company stock worth $66,162,313. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.