Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of RRGB Q3 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
RRGB stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,128.74. This represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.