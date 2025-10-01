Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of RRGB Q3 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

RRGB stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,128.74. This represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

