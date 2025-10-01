Hallador Energy Q4 EPS Forecast Lifted by Northland Capmk

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.

HNRG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $841.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 77,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,493,508.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,955.24. This represents a 46.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

