DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.6250.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,279,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

