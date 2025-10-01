Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $17.29

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.2857.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $77,731.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,467.30. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,884 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 875,847 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,697,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 914,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 630,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 585,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

