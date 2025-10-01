Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZURA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.
NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.07.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
