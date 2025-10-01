Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 803.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

