SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 188,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 91,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

