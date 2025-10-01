Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Trimmed by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.