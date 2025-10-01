Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 25,000 Shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,644,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,649.21. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 29th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Thursday, September 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,427 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $127,508.94.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Epsilon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPSN

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 237,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 423,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,869,000. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 355,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.