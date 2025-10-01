Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.72 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 367.70 ($4.94). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.90), with a volume of 17,846,770 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 420 to GBX 400 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 425.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,618.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.72.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 116,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total value of £388,384.56. Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 833,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total value of £2,777,050.17. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.