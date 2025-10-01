Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $13.31. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,693 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a yield of 913.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

