Santos (ASX:STO) Insider John Lydon Acquires 36,724 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider John Lydon acquired 36,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.80 per share, with a total value of A$249,723.20.

Santos Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 262.0%. This is an increase from Santos’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. Santos’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.