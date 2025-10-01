iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.59 and traded as high as $27.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 4,173,949 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

