AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$14.65. AGF Management shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 115,935 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$16.50 to C$17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

