Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe Buys 4,260 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,260 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:DX opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jones Trading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 130,013.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,144,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,643,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 2,480,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.