Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €200.18 ($235.51) and traded as high as €287.95 ($338.76). Kering shares last traded at €287.95 ($338.76), with a volume of 433,725 shares trading hands.
Kering Stock Down 1.9%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €200.18.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.