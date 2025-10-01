Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €200.18 ($235.51) and traded as high as €287.95 ($338.76). Kering shares last traded at €287.95 ($338.76), with a volume of 433,725 shares trading hands.

Kering Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €200.18.

Kering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.