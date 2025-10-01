Short Interest in South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Decreases By 75.9%

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

South32 stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 316.0%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

