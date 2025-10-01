Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Short Interest Down 75.9% in September

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 970,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 872,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

