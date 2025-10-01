Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Down 75.2% in September

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGUI stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0807 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGUI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

