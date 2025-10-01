Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.31. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,527 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong Television Network Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

