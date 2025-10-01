Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,664,100. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

