Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. $MVF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,572 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,320,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 182,752 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,043,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 799,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

