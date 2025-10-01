12,885 Shares in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,885 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

View Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.