Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

