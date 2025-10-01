Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $400,000 Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $772.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.27. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.39 and a twelve month high of $774.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

