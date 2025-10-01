Michael Schwarz Purchases 400,000 Shares of iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Schwarz acquired 400,000 shares of iTech Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00.
iTech Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.
About iTech Minerals
